We Will Hit Them With a Force Never Seen Before’, Trump Issues Stark Warning to Iran





U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, stating that any retaliatory action against the United States would be met with an overwhelming military response “with a force that has never been seen before.”





The President’s warning was posted on his Truth Social platform early Sunday, following signals from Iranian officials that they are preparing a significant strike in response to recent joint U.S.-Israeli military action.





Trump wrote that Iran had “just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before,” and cautioned Tehran that such actions “better not” take place, given the risk of provoking massive American force.





The heated exchange marks a dramatic escalation in regional tensions. It follows joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that allegedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other top military figures.





The reported deaths have triggered widespread unrest across the region and prompted retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran on multiple targets in the Middle East.





In response, Iran’s leadership has vowed revenge for what it describes as violations of its sovereignty. Senior Iranian officials have publicly denounced the U.S. and Israel, hinting at “devastating blows” against their forces and regional allies.





The unfolding crisis has unsettled global markets and prompted urgent diplomatic efforts, as world powers urge restraint to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a broader regional war.