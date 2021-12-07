WE WILL INSTIL DISCIPLINE ACROSS THE RANK AND FILE OF THE PF .INDISCIPLINE COST US OUR ATTRACTIVENESS AS A PARTY – MUNDUBILE

“….There was a lot of misconduct especially from our cadres who went about brutalizing people in markets,bus stops and the Civil Service …”

Tuesday . Dec 7.

Opposition Patriotic Front Mporokoso Lawmaker Hon. Brian Mundubile has revealed that the Party has concluded the postmortem it had embarked on to establish the reason for its humiliating August 12 defeat , stating that one of the findings was that the party lost its shine due to gross indiscipline and misconduct from the party cadres .

Mundubile said the PF has learnt lessons and is fully ready to make amends on top of which is to instil discipline in the rank and file of the membership .

He said rebranding was not as easy as 1,2,3 but a long process which required getting feedback from party members and the Zambian people at large .

”You can’t rebrand without knowing what went wrong in the party .Most thought rebranding is about removing this or that person .No .it’s a much more complex process than that .As a central Committee member, we commissioned a committee that went countrywide to make inquiries from people especially those outside the party . So the report is out and was presented to the Central Committee . And using the recommendations in that report ,we have started the process of rebranding ,” he said .

He stated that discipline was top on the agenda of the rebranding because cadrism and hooliganism had taken centre stage in the past causing the party to lose its attractiveness.

He said even people who loved the party were totally irritated and fedup with the misconduct of cadres who they said had come to instill fear in people be it in markets , bus stations and the Civil Service .

”So number one step is discipline .We are going to instil discipline across all party structures, ” he said .

Hon. Mundubile said this when he featured on Prime Tv Oxygen Program last night.