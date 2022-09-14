We Will Not Allow Bowman Lusambo And Malanji To File In- UPND Youths Vows

BOWMAN AND MALANJI WILL NOT FILE IN THEIR NOMINATIONS – UPND YOUTHS VOWS

WE WILL NOT ALLOW BOWMAN LUSAMBO AND MALANJI TO FILE IN.

By Edward Roy Makayi.

Lets just be clear on one thing here with all due respect the Constitution court rulling is foolish in strongest terms, may I be quoted with interest at heart I will not allow to live in a banana republic where educated people with proper ressoning can be passing useless judgements and we are quiet about it.

What is so difficult about law that we can’t understand we have solved intense equations that cracks heads can you compare that with sentences written that anyone can read, re-read and recite already written sentences?

Simple logic sure no one needs a masters degree in law to understand that a person found wanting is barred from enjoying full privilages. You are fired at work for having a bad conduct then the same company advertises for your replacement then you re-apply again and vow without you the company can’t run its business and rush to court to get useless rullings honestly if you are innocent why then was the point of firing you and advertising for your position to other job seekers if all is well??

Does this statement needs any white grey matter to understand to the point where we should be held at ransom like this? Who the hell is Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji first of all? Who are they that even after being found wanting can still force the law to their side?

Some of us where quiet we thought politics is done but it seems the kindness of HH is being taken for granted. You won’t dare HH in this manner without going through us.

So listen up ba Constitution Court, High Court and anyone concerned am saying there will be chaos in Kabushi and Kwacha should these courts allow Bowman and Malanji to file in. We are set to fight battle of the damned its better there are no MPs in these two constituencies untill 2026 otherwise Bowman and Malanji will not file in at our watch. I REPEAT Bowman and Malanji will not file in it will be war. Ni chibeleshi manje ichi.

Its not us who nullified their seats the same grounds that caused their vacancies are the same grounds others will use to replace them. Judges at constitution court will have to face us beginning with me this is bulshit and nonsense to tell you the truth. Am in Copperbelt here.

No one is afraid of Bowman or Malanji they are just quarks ans swines like any other one without a G12 and another with a militia group called NATO forces if they are innocent there was no need for us to be here in the first place.

The High court nullified their seats and Constitution Court upheld the decision how then can same courts again blame ECZ for not allowing Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji? This is stupidity. Is it ECZ that nullified their seats?.

We will mobilize and face the courts physically foolishness is foolishness Bowman and Malanji are not standing if the courts wants violence in Zambia they can tell us high soon they want it.

Issued by Me.

My phone number is 0978646445.