WE WILL NOT TAKE PART IN THE DEMONSTRATION- WORLD TOUCH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL- World Touch Ministries

WE WILL NOT TAKE PART IN THE DEMONSTRATION- WORLD TOUCH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL



PRESS STATEMENT



SUNDAY 23RD NOVEMBER 2025



1. We wish to inform the Body of Christ in Zambia and all well-meaning citizens that World Touch Ministries International will not take part in the demonstration for change and against the ongoing constitutional making process which has been called by the Oasis Forum. Our decision not to participate is informed by the following principles and considerations.





2. One of the roles of all churches and religious organisations in the world is to work for the establishment of an environment where all people can freely and actively participate in the governance of their countries. Therefore, the role of the church is to promote dialogue and not confrontation and intolerance.





3. We do not accept the emerging religious dictatorship where some church leaders engage in activities of twisting the arm of government to achieve narrow goals mainly aimed at promoting interests which do not reflect the will of the people.





4. We believe that Zambia has a Republican President and cabinet that is exemplary in terms of the open-door policy. President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated beyond any reasonable doubt that he respects the views of the Zambian people and those who genuinely represent them. We have seen Mr. Hichilema meeting church leaders and comparing notes on various issues including the on-going constitution making process.





5. Therefore, we find calls by the Oasis Forum to demonstrate for change and against the constitutional making process as totally unnecessary. We believe that the Oasis Forum do not mean well. In fact, we are shocked that some church leaders who should be champions of dialogue and tolerance are the ones pushing people to participate in the demonstration.





6. We appeal to the Catholic Arch-Bishop of the Kasama Arch-Diocese His Grace Ignatius Chama to examine his conscience and choose the path of dialogue and not confrontation. We think that the demonstrations will drown the voice of reason and achieve nothing. But dialogue will produce understanding and common good. Henceforth, we appeal to all the good people of our country to ignore leaders that think that agitation is a way to solve national problems and disagreements.





7. World Touch Ministries values democracy and robust engagements on important national matters. But we do not support religious leaders who try to use religious dictatorship to manipulate the will of the people. Zambians elected Mr. Hichilema as President of Zambia and our role as church leaders is to pray for him and guide him so that he can be guided by God as he leads our country. This does not mean that we should not promote social justice or keep quiet in the face of injustice, corruption, and other public sins but that we should be sincere, constructive and non-partisan as we provide checks and balances.





8. We wish to call upon all religious leaders not to forget that the peace we have been enjoying in Zambia under President Hichilema can be destroyed by ourselves, God forbid! Henceforth, we should not take our peace for granted and we should not incite young people to rise against the same government which has been doing a lot to solve national challenges especially those that mainly affect our youth.





9. In conclusion, we again ask Arch-Bishop Chama and those that agree with him to seek the path of dialogue and ensure we preserve our peace and national unity under the motto One Zambia One Nation. We are aware that there are many Catholic faithful including priests who do not agree with the position Arch-Bishop Chama and others has taken. We encourage that to keep praying so that God can show those who want to promote confusion in our country abandon their destructive plans. It is not too late to abandon confrontation and choose dialogue.



Original signed by

Bishop Abraham Mwamba

World Touch Ministries, Ndola, Zambia.