WE WILL RULE FOR A WHILE, JUST GET USED TO US, WE CAN’T LOSE ANY ELECTION – UPND



ZAMBIANS should just get used to THE United Party for National Development (UPND) for now as it is going to rule the country for a while, party youth Chaiperson Gilbert Liswaniso has asserted.



Appearing on Diamond TV, Liswaniso said despite all the challenges being experienced in the country, the ruling party cannot lose elections to any opposition party stating that opposition parties are still organising themselves while the UPND is mobilising its people.



Liswaniso challenged former president Edgar Lungu to contest the 2026 general elections to prove to him that the ruling party can still wire him.



“We are committed to solving the problems that our country is facing. All the challenges we are facing are there to open our minds. If people criticise us, it means they love us. So we are still here for a while just get used to us,” said Liswaniso.



“Edgar Lungu can come, we will wire him, we are not sleeping, people love President Hakainde Hichilema that’s why they are talking. You think it’s a joke for President Hichilema to be in opposition for 15 years and lose an election within five years? We are trying our best to deliver.”



He further stated that what may seem nothing to people in the urban areas is worth something appreciating noting that President Hichilema is appreciated in the rural parts of the country.



The youth leader added that Zambians must be reminded that the ruling party has been winning by-elections around the country referring to the recent ones where UPND won eight seats out of nine.



“President Hichilema has lifted the lives of rural people through education, healthcare, it may be nothing here in Lusaka but it is something for rural people and opposition should learn that you can’t win an election by talking here in Lusaka, you have to move, you have to interact with the people,” he explained.



“Things can be hard but the message is clear to the people on where we are going. We are moving with the people, the more they criticise us, the more we interact with the people.”



Kalemba