WE WILL STABLIZE POWER SUPPLY BY DECEMBER- MINISTER



By Morgan Chomba



Energy Minister Makozo Chikote has assured the nation that load shedding will come to an end by December this year, with measures underway to restore normal power supply.





Speaking during a courtesy call on the Copperbelt Provincial Administration in Ndola, Mr. Chikote revealed that government interventions include the return of 300 megawatts from Maamba Collieries, whose maintenance works are nearing completion.





Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has cautioned ZESCO over its failure to stick to the load shedding schedule, saying it undermines the government’s progress and continues to hurt small-scale businesses in the province.



Credit: Mafken FM Zambia