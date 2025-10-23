WE WILL USE MUTHARIKA CHARM AS WE PREPARE TO BOUNCE BACK IN 2026 – UNIP





UNITED National Independence Party President, Henry Muyoba, has declared that the party is ready to bounce back in the 2026 general elections and liberate the Zambian people from what he described as economic bondage.





Colonel Muyoba said UNIP will contest the 2026 elections at ward, parliamentary, and presidential levels without forming any alliances, stating that previous alliances have not yielded positive results for the party.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice’s Chatback programme in Lusaka today, Col. Muyoba said UNIP draws inspiration from Malawi, where an experienced politician made a political comeback, a scenario he believes can be replicated in Zambia in 2026.





“UNIP has observed that the economy is not in the hands of Zambians, and this is what the party intends to change in 2026,” said Col. Muyoba.





Meanwhile, Col. Muyoba dismissed assertions that UNIP does not embrace young people, saying the party’s structure is dominated by youth, except for a few senior leadership positions.





He has since called on Zambians to rally behind UNIP as it seeks to revive the country’s economic landscape and restore hope for the nation.



RCV