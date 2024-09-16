We wish your presidency began earlier than 2021, Chiefs tell Hichilema



CHIEFS on the Copperbelt have commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s unifying leadership, wishing his presidency had commenced earlier than 2021.



The traditional leadership on the copper-rich province have also acknowledged President Hichilema’s strides in handling the challenges resulting from the historic drought.



In acknowledging the support of the traditional leadership, President Hichilema said God allowed him to be Head of State at such a critical moment because his grace was sufficient to enable the country go through the challenges.



Speaking on behalf of 52 traditional leaders from across the country who were attending the Katanino traditional ceremony of the Lamba people of Masaiti, Chief Machiya thanked President Hichilema for revamping the mines on the Copperbelt.



“Your Excellency we want to thank you for uniting the country and brining us together. You (President Hichilema) have been preaching unity. How we wish you were President earlier than 2021, this country would have been at another level.



“On behalf of the Chiefs and people of the Copperbelt we want to thank you for facilitating the works on the Ndola – Lusaka dual carriage way. We thank you Mr. President for revamping the mines, Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines including 28 Shaft,” he said.



And speaking during the the courtesy visit on the traditional leaders before he attended the Katanino ceremony, President Hichilema thanked the 52 traditional leaders for positively responding to his call for national unity.



President Hichilema said the presence of the 52 traditional leaders was testament that the Chiefs were keen on uniting the country in line with the one Zambia One Nation.



The Head of State reiterated that the country can only develop if there is unity.



“There is only one route to development. We can only develop as a nation is we are united,” he said.



President Hichilema said the new Dawn UPND government was committed to deliver development to all the parts of the country.



The President said government was committed to address the challenges that have been occassioned by the drought such as the energy crisis and food deficits.



The President said the government was committed to distribute food to the 84 districts that have been severely affected by the drought.



The Head of State has called on traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to continue to grow more food in their chiefdoms.



“Let us utilise our resources to defeat hunger. If each province, district and chiefdom produces food, the country will be food secure,” he said.



He said the Government will continue to support the traditional leaders including by building them palaces.



The Head of State however expressed concern at the slow pace the palaces were being constructed.



He has since directed Local Government and Rural Development, Minister Garry Nkombo to expedite the process of building the palaces.



President Hichilema is in Masaiti attending the Katanino traditional ceremony of the Lamba speaking people in Chief Nkambo’s area.



Kalemba September 16, 2024