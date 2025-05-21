WE WON’T REPRESENT WORKERS FOUND WANTING FOR STEALING PUBLIC DRUGS – CSAWUZ





By Mwenya Mofya



20th May 2025



THE Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia says it won’t offer legal representation to any civil servant who will be found wanting for stealing drugs.





And the Union has noted that the UPND administration seems fatigued with the fight against corruption, suggesting that maybe some people are benefiting from the act.





Responding to Catholic Priest Fr Chewe Mukosa’s statement that corruption in the civil service was worrying, CSAWUZ General Secretary Makayi Makayi said certain people had the spirit of stealing in their blood. “Why should somebody steal? Sometimes it is in their blood.





Your father was a thief, your mother was a thief and that runs in your blood. Therefore, you can’t resist stealing. It starts from there….



