WE WON’T TAKE PART IN ANY ELECTION UNTIL MADURO IS RELEASED BY THE AMERICANS – M’MEMBE





Socialist Party owner Fred M’membe says his party is not taking part in the Chawama by-election today because of lack of funds.





And M’membe has disclosed to Koswe that until his funder and sponsor, arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is released, his party will not take part in any Zambian election.





He says from the time Maduro was arrested, the Socialist Party is struggling financially.- Koswe