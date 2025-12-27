“We Worked Together” –Nigerian Govt Confirms US Airstrikes Were Part of Security Deal



The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially clarified that the recent United States airstrikes on terrorist targets in a Sokoto village were executed under an existing security and intelligence collaboration framework between the two nations.





Structured Partnership



In a statement from Abuja, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained that Nigeria maintains a structured security partnership with international allies, including the US, to combat violent extremism. He noted that this specific operation was a result of coordinated actions against groups in the North-West.





He stated:



“In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security,”





Protecting All Citizens



Addressing concerns about the focus of the strikes, the government emphasized that its counter-terrorism strategy prioritizes the safety of all Nigerians, regardless of their religion or tribe.





Ebienfa remarked:



“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity.





Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,”





US Confirmation



The clarification follows President Donald Trump’s announcement of the “powerful and deadly” strike, which he framed as a defense of persecuted Christians.





Trump wrote:



“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!





I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”





“More to Come”



The United States Africa Command also confirmed the operation was conducted “in coordination with Nigerian authorities.”





Reacting on X, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth appreciated the Nigerian government’s cooperation and issued a brief but ominous warning:



“More to come…”