 WELCOME TO FIRE WARFARE: THERMITE DRONES TURN UKRAINE’S DEFENSES TO ASH





Forget explosives. Russian drones are now dropping thermite – the stuff that burns at 4,000°F and can’t be extinguished with water – directly onto Ukraine’s anti-drone nets.





The nets were supposed to be the low-tech answer to the drone swarm problem. Cheap, effective, scalable.





String them up, catch the quadcopters, move on.

Except now Moscow’s burning through them like they’re made of tissue paper.



This is a preview of how future wars will be fought – constant adaptation, weaponized chemistry, and defensive infrastructure that’s obsolete before it’s even deployed.





Ukraine builds a corridor defense system; Russia brings literal hellfire to melt it.



The real question? How fast can Kyiv iterate before the next countermeasure shows up.





Because if thermite drones are this easy to deploy, what stops Russia from using them on fuel depots, ammunition stores, or anything else that burns?



War just got even hotter.



Source: @brics