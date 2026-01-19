WE’LL BLOCK ANYONE BRINGING PF CONFUSION IN TONSE ALLIANCE– KBF

WE’LL BLOCK ANYONE BRINGING PF CONFUSION IN TONSE – KBF



KELVIN Fube Bwalya says the Tonse Alliance will scrutinise anyone seeking to join from the ECL political movement, warning that those bringing back confusion from PF factions will be blocked.





Bwalya, who was recently appointed Alliance vice-chairperson stresses that Zambians are tired of the confusion in the PF.





Speaking when he appeared on Diamond TV’s “This Day programme”, Thursday, Bwalya said the Tonse Alliance was the direction that Zambians were looking for in the opposition.





“PF is no longer in Tonse, so if it’s the ECL political movement you are talking about, we will scrutinise who comes to Tonse. We don’t want what we got rid of to visit us through the back door. So, even those people, the seven you are talking about and the members of the congress who are going to vote, we in Tonse will have to scrutinise them. If we don’t accept them, we won’t accept them because if we see the same ugly confusion that we got rid of coming through the back door, we will stop it.

What we don’t want is confusion, the Zambians are tired of confusion, this is seven [or] eight months after the death of our former republican president, we still haven’t buried him. We’ve been procrastinating and fighting over nothing, trying to run an agenda of the so-called PF when there are factions within PF; Given Lubinda claims to be the acting president, Miles Sampa is going to court fighting for this and that, Chabinga is pulling left, right and centre,” he said.





“We can’t be waiting, Zambians are looking for direction and we are giving that direction. So, whoever wants to come under the umbrella of the ‘ECL political movement’ to come into Tonse has to come with clean hands, otherwise we’ll block them, we’ll tell them go back to your PF and fight. Clean yourselves, sanitise yourselves then come and join us, we don’t want that to revisit us using the back door.

So, even before we get to the delegates, that has to be a criteria movement, they have to meet certain criteria. We are not just going to allow them, it’s not every Tom, Dick and Harry, Susan, Mary and Jane to come and join us, no! We want clean politics and we want people of like-minds to join us. Those that we feel and think are bringing confusion, we are sorry, we won’t allow them even if they are candidates, we won’t allow them”.





Bwalya stressed that there is only one Tonse Alliance which was being led by Danny Pule.



He added that since PF was no longer part of alliance, anyone seeking to join under the ECL political movement would be thoroughly scrutinised.





“There is only one Tonse [Alliance] and that Tonse is led by Professor Chief Apostle Danny Pule. I’m sorry to say that the faction you referred to being led by Given Lubinda, that’s just the central committee of the PF and we have removed them from Tonse so that we sanitise ourselves as Tonse. We have asked our brothers, ‘go and sort out your problems with [Robert] Chabinga, when you are ready to join us, you’ll find us but we cannot move at your pace.

We cannot move with your confusion, we are sorry’. The Zambians are waiting for leadership. Given Lubinda and his central committee are just individuals, remove them from the structures [because] the structures are human beings. People move in politics according to interests, and when they realise that this set of leaders are wasting our time, they move according to their interests. So, [if] we are able to go into the structures of PF and show them direction and leadership, they’ll move,” he said.





“Abantu te garden, nalibyala abantu nkaya babula niba PF, takwaba PF (people are not a garden where you plant them and decide I will harvest them because they are PF, there is no PF). A person is the person who was in UNIP, who became MMD, who became PF, some of them moved into UPND.

Frankly, not the majority, it’s the same Zambians we are dealing with. So, it’s about interests. Politics is about who touches or scratches your interest. And we are saying to the Zambians [that] Tonse is here to give you leadership. We’ve got Tonse here and we are giving you leadership and that’s what we are promising”.





Meanwhile, when asked whether a regime change is possible given the disunity in the opposition, Bwalya said the Tonse Alliance had restored unity by removing the “confusion,” in apparent reference to the PF.





“I don’t know which opposition you are talking [about] or which opposition you are reading into, but under the Alliance, I belong to Tonse, we have cleaned [the] house. The confusion which was there has been pushed out, the unity is coming back, sanity is coming back [and] soon we are going to have elections within Tonse. Soon we are going to give the Zambian people a leader they can look up to and I’m standing, so for me, yes.

Look at it this way, they can have a lot of pacts and I don’t want to mention names here, they can have a lot of alliances but when you announce a pact, you announce an alliance and there is no traction on the ground, it means people don’t believe you, they are waiting for something. I believe the Zambians are waiting for what Tonse is going to give them,” Bwalya added.





Asked if he was referring to the Dr Fred M’membe led People’s Pact when he explained that some alliances had no traction on the ground, Bwalya refused to comment.





“I make no comment, I’m only saying when you don’t make traction, it means you are not hitting the ground running. It means the Zambians don’t believe in your leadership, they are waiting for something else,” said Bwalya.



News Diggers