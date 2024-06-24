‘We’ll build a bigger and better church’ – Pastor Chris speaks after fire gut Christ Embassy HQ, Lagos

The General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has stated that the fire incident at the church’s headquarters was not an accident but an avenue for bigger and better things.

He recounted that during the 2021 bombing incident at Ikeja Cantonment, the church building vibrated to the extent that he thought it would collapse, which did not happen.

The pastor mentioned that they took steps to bring engineers to assess the situation, and it was confirmed that the building was in a stable condition.

Pastor Chris indicated that he is not saddened by the incident, however, he and his congregants will build a church that is bigger to the glory of God.

“Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja Cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much, and we thought it was going to collapse. I thought to myself that if it collapsed, I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day, it didn’t collapse, and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild, but it was still okay.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one, and the devil will lick his wounds,” he said during a live Sunday service at the church’s campground, Asese, monitored by Vanguard Newspaper in Nigeria.

This comes after fire swept through the Christ Embassy Church Headquarters situated in Ikeja’s Oregun District, Lagos State, according to Channels Television, a Nigerian media outlet.

According to the media outlet, eyewitnesses confirmed the unfortunate incident, adding that multiple videos on social media have also shown the massive edifice being destroyed by fire.

They added that the fire broke out early Sunday and caused significant damage to the church property, sending shock waves throughout the immediate community and beyond.

The men of the Lagos Fire Service were already on the ground to rescue the situation at the time of this report, and no life was reported lost.