WE’LL CLOSE NOMINATIONS 48 HRS BEFORE CONVENTION – PF



PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says the party will close presidential nominations 48 hours before the party’s general conference.





Meanwhile, former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says politics is the last thing on his mind, stating that he is focusing on his health.



In an interview, Wednesday, Nyirenda said eight people had filed in their party presidential nominations.





“They can still file in their nominations up to 48 hours before the convention, that is according to our constitution. Eight people have filed in their nominations, and no one has withdrawn. All of them have gone out and they are campaigning,” said Nyirenda.





Meanwhile, Mwamba, who had previously paid to contest the PF Presidency, said he was focusing on his health.





“I am still not too well to even focus on politics. Now I am concentrating on my health, it comes first. As I talk to you now, I am preparing again to go back to the hospital in South Africa. So, politics for now, I think, should be my last thought,” said Mwamba.



News Diggers