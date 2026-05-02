WE’LL REPORT HICHILEMA TO GLOBAL COMMUNITY –PACT Vice president Robert Sichinga

WE’LL REPORT HICHILEMA TO GLOBAL COMMUNITY – PACT



WE SHALL report President Hakainde Hichilema to the international community for the continuous abuse of the law to disadvantage other political players ahead of the elections in August, the Peoples Pact Movement (PPM) has said.





Vice president Robert Sichinga said the pact would meet officials from the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), SADC and African Union (AU) to table their concerns.





Sichinga was commenting on Hichilema’s continuous use of public office to campaign while blocking other political parties from mobilising ahead of the elections.





“We are going to engage the UN and EU so that they could look at this issue because the UPND has continued to disadvantage the opposition with impunity,” he said.



Sichinga said the Zambia Police Service was being used to deny the opposition movement to mobilise.





He said the act was not only dictatorial and undemocratic but also a constant threat to the governance of the nation.



“For instance, President Hakainde Hichilema has continued to campaign in the guise of commissioning projects. He has continued holding public rallies while he refuses his counterparts to do the same,” Sichinga said.





He said Hichilema was using incumbency to disadvantage the opposition and that there was nothing they could do as the police would not allow mobilisation to give the ruling party an advantaged.





“This regime has done a lot like interfering with parties by using institutions like the Registrar of Societies to cause confusion in the opposition. This regime is also using the police to arrest opposition leaders in false allegations,” Sichinga said.





He said the international community observing the August elections needed to call out the UPND government to end the shrinking of the democratic space.



The Mast