WE’LL SHAME UPND IN CHAWAMA.. they are smearing us with filth because they can’t stand our rise – KALABA

‎WE’LL SHAME UPND IN CHAWAMA – KALABA

‎… they are smearing us with filth because they can’t stand our rise



‎

‎‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says his party shall shame its doubters in the UPND and those in the opposition who want to discredit them by saying they don’t want to work with fellow opposition parties, in the Chawama parliamentary by-election.



‎

‎And Kalaba said while UPND is a failed project, they must be replaced by a crop of people that is not tainted, or only motivated by the desire of taking over power in order for the ruling party officials and their cronies to continue engaging in tenderpreneurship and feasting on government projects.”



‎

‎Kalaba also said opposition unity must be born out of respect for each participating party, not a situation where people wanted to impose a candidate in a by-election without even having to sit down with him first.



‎

‎Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kalaba said Chawama will be a building block on the ward by-election victory

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/well-shame-upnd-in-chawama-kalaba-they-are-smearing-us-with-filth-because-they-cant-stand-our-rise/

‎

‎