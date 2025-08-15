Wendy Williams’ Latest Test Results Confirm Again That She Does Have Dementia

Wendy Williams has undergone a new round of cognitive testing this week, and according to People, the results reaffirm her original medical diagnosis. While the full test details remain private, sources say the former talk show host was again diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia — conditions she was first diagnosed with in 2023.

Earlier this month, Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, filed legal documents stating that medical specialists had evaluated Wendy’s neurological condition and decision-making abilities. Morrissey is requesting a pause in ongoing litigation with A&E over the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? while those medical conclusions are considered.

Wendy’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, has been vocal about challenging the guardianship, pledging to hold those responsible accountable. Williams continues to fight for her independence, but it remains unclear how this latest confirmation of her diagnosis could impact that effort.

According to People, evaluators carried out an extensive series of medical and neuropsychological tests, as well as brain imaging scans, to reach their conclusions. These tests were reportedly thorough, covering multiple aspects of her health and cognition.

In March, Williams was temporarily released from the assisted care facility — which she once compared to a “luxury prison” in the documentary TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy — to take a separate set of tests. Sources at the time claimed she passed a capacity evaluation “with flying colors,” though it’s unclear if those were the same tests referenced in the new report.

Requests for comment have been sent to Tacopina, but no response has been received as of now.