By Julia Malunga,

WE are analyzing the statement that Mr (Gilbert) Liswaniso issued and if we see that it is a matter that we can take before the courts of law and we can secure a conviction, we will go for him, says Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba.

During a press briefing recently, Liswaniso warned that he would “teach a lesson” to those who attacked the Head of State.

“I never depended on the police when in opposition, we depended on our own. You attack Hakainde directly as an individual, we come to you directly as an individual. Just attack the government, attack UPND, attack Hakainde as a President but if you go as an individual, I am telling you, you won’t even walk freely in Lusaka wherever you are going and you stop it! I have said that time of taking people to the police, not now because of defaming no, we will just follow you up and teach you a lesson. When we were in opposition, some of us, I never insulted Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” said Liswaniso.

And in an interview, Kajoba said police were analysing Liswaniso’s statement.

“When an individual issues a statement, we don’t jump into arresting someone, we analyse the statement someone has made with regards to the law. Even when (Raphael) Nakacinda had issued all those statements, we did not jump to go and arrest him, no.

We first analysed whether Mr Nakacinda had committed an offense or not. We are analysing the statement that Mr (Gilbert) Liswaniso issued and if we see that it is a matter that we can take before the courts of law and we can secure a conviction, we will go for him,” Kajoba said.

He denied Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba’s allegations that the service was applying the law selectively.

“The other week, we arrested four UPND members in Kasama. There was that video which was circulating where those youths were warning their leadership, we arrested those three youths, they are in custody right now.

It is unfortunate that they said the police are selective in applying the law. I think we have said time and again that we are going to apply the law fairly and firmly to all. There are a number of UPND officials that are in custody and some of them who are even sent to jail,” said Kajoba.

“Only those people who come in conflict with the law, those are the people we go for, it doesn’t matter who you are, your status in society or the political party you belong to. Our focus is on crime, if you commit a crime, we will come for you.

How many people do we have in the opposition today? There are so many! Are you saying we are just arresting people anyhow? No. We are only attracted by the offenses that are committed by whoever, if you come in conflict with the law, we come for you.”