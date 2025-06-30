We’re exporting electricity to grow the economy, not to punish citizens- HH

Zambia’s Energy Paradox: As Exports Rise, Zambians Endure 19 Hours of Load Shedding





President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to electricity exports as a key driver of economic recovery, even as Zambians across the country endure up to 19 hours of load shedding daily leaving them with just five hours of power supply in a 24-hour cycle.





Speaking during a tour of the 100-megawatt Chisamba solar plant, President Hichilema justified power exports as necessary for Zambia’s long-term fiscal health, citing revenue generation, foreign exchange earnings, and investment attraction. He insisted that the government is working to balance domestic needs with regional demand.





“We’re exporting electricity to grow the economy, not to punish citizens,” the President said. “We’re investing in generation to ensure Zambia becomes a net energy exporter without compromising local supply.”





However, that reassurance is being tested by the harsh daily reality faced by households and businesses across the country. Load-shedding hours have spiked to 19 per day, with only five hours of electricity available typically broken into two short periods. For many Zambians, that window is not enough to cook, run a business, or even charge essential devices.





In Lusaka, Kitwe, Ndola, Chipata, and Mongu, residents have reported crippling disruptions to daily life. Food in fridges goes bad. School children study by candlelight. Businesses are shutting down early or operating at high cost due to fuel-powered generators.





“Five hours of electricity is not a life it’s survival,” said one Kanyama resident. “We have adjusted to the dark, but we can’t understand how we’re exporting what we barely have.”





The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) attributes the deepening power crisis to critically low water levels at Kariba and other hydropower stations, compounded by delayed rains and high evaporation rates due to prolonged dry spells. Zambia remains heavily dependent on hydropower, which supplies over 80% of its electricity, making the system extremely vulnerable to climate variability.





In response to the crisis, the government has fast-tracked renewable energy interventions, including solar and wind projects. President Hichilema has pledged that Zambia will generate 1,000 megawatts of solar power by the end of 2025 to help address the supply gap. But many of these projects are still in development or under construction, with only a fraction currently feeding into the grid.





Meanwhile, Zambia continues to meet power export obligations to neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These export deals are often tied to long-term contracts, making them difficult to renegotiate even in times of domestic strain. Energy officials insist exports are only made from “surplus capacity,” but with 19 hours of blackouts daily, critics question whether any genuine surplus exists.





“We need to see the data. If 80% of the population is living with almost no power, how do we justify exports?” asked energy policy analyst Misozi Tembo. “There’s an accountability gap here.”





Industries have also been hit hard. Manufacturers, food processors, cold chain operators, and clinics are reporting lost output, damaged equipment, and spiraling fuel costs. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are particularly vulnerable, with many forced to cut operating hours or lay off workers.





In rural areas, the situation is worse. Health centres struggle to store vaccines and operate equipment. Boreholes powered by electric pumps stop working, leaving communities without access to clean water. Farmers reliant on irrigation are watching crops wither.





Despite the President’s message of optimism, frustration among citizens is growing. Civil society groups, energy unions, and business chambers are now urging the government to renegotiate export contracts and prioritise emergency domestic supply, at least until generation capacity stabilizes.





ZESCO and the Ministry of Energy maintain that export earnings are helping to fund infrastructure, build reserves, and reduce dependency on external debt. However, public confidence is wearing thin in the absence of visible improvements in domestic energy access.





“We understand the economics,” said one Lusaka resident. “But a hungry man doesn’t care about foreign exchange. He just wants light, heat, and food on the table.”





As Zambia navigates its energy crisis, the government finds itself balancing two urgent realities: a pressing need for foreign revenue and a growing domestic power emergency. With the rainy season still months away and key solar projects not yet complete, many Zambians are bracing for more darkness before the light.



June 30, 2025

©️ KUMWESU