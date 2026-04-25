“We’re not negotiating with Iran, Accept the terms or else”- Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

No More Talks — Finish the Job on Iran



Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg delivered a no-nonsense message on Fox News: America must stop negotiating with Iran and impose decisive action instead.





“We’re not negotiating with Iran,” Kellogg declared. “Accept the terms or else.”



He urged the U.S. to seize strategic assets that keep the mullahs afloat. “Take their islands, control the oil, open Hormuz.”





Kellogg pointed to ready U.S. forces already positioned for the mission. “You’ve got elements of the 82nd Airborne. They can take Kharg Island,” he said, noting Kharg handles 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports. He also called for securing islands in the Strait of Hormuz using Marine amphibious units.





“This is a war of wills,” Kellogg stressed. “We can create problems they cannot solve.”



Iran’s fractured regime is reeling from sanctions, blockades, and military pressure. Kellogg argued the time for haggling is over. Weakness only invites more defiance from a regime that has spent decades threatening the region, funding terror, and racing toward nuclear weapons.