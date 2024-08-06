“We’re not worried, result is not so important” – Ancelotti on Madrid’ preseason form

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed that he is “not concerned” about his team’s winless preseason.

The Champions League winners suffered a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan last week and followed it up with a 2-1 loss to Barcelona on Saturday. As they prepare for their final preseason match against Chelsea in Charlotte on Tuesday, Ancelotti commented, “We’re not worried. Results aren’t our main focus right now.

It’s preseason, and we’re missing eight players. We’re concentrating on our preparations and getting the players back into form. The goal is to give them minutes and ensure they are in good shape.”

Madrid will start their competitive season against Atalanta in the European Super Cup on August 14 in Warsaw and then face Mallorca in their La Liga opener four days later.

By August 7, Ancelotti expects to have a full squad, including summer arrivals Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Dani Carvajal, who are returning from their vacations.

“I can assure you that we are going to compete with the squad we have,” Ancelotti said. “We can fight for the seven titles. The calendar is very demanding but we have the quality to compete for everything, it is what the club commands.”

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has called for patience with teenage striker Endrick. The 18-year-old, who sealed his move Madrid on a permanent transfer from Palmeiras this summer, started in both of Madrid’s games in the U.S. but did not get on the scoresheet.

“We have to be patient with him,” Ancelotti said. “He has shown great quality and talent. As with [Arda] Güler last year, we don’t have to put pressure on the young players, he has a lot of pressure behind him, he is a very much loved player all over the world, especially in Brazil, but we must be patient with these players, with young people especially.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, meanwhile, praised his team’s youngsters after their victory in El Clásico which followed their midweek draw against Manchester City

“We promote young people and develop talent, which for us is the most important thing,” Laporta said on Sunday at a club event in New York.

“We are very proud because there is work behind it. Of course we go to the market to sign good players, but for us it is essential to generate talent,” he added.

“We give importance to how we win. We gave a good image [against Madrid] and that is the most important thing.”

Barça complete their U.S. summer tour against AC Milan on Tuesday.