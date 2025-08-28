‘We’re watching you!’ Trump threatens George Soros with new RICO investigation

Donald Trump lashed out at billionaire George Soros and his son in a Truth Social post where he suggested the two of them should be investigated for racketeering.

The comment comes two weeks after the New York Post reported that Soros — a long-time right-wing bogeyman — has donated to groups protesting the military occupation of Washington, D.C., with other cities on tap.

Trump took matters into his own hands on Wednesday morning using his social media platform by invoking the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Trump wrote, “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE.”

He then added, “Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”