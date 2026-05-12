WESLEY MIYANDA QUESTIONS SPEAKER’S RULING ON DEFECTING MPs



GOVERNANCE expert Wesley Miyanda has questioned the Speaker of the National Assembly’s decision to allow opposition Members of Parliament who crossed over to the ruling party to continue participating in parliamentary proceedings.





Miyanda says the lawmakers, who were elected on opposition tickets or as independents, should have vacated their seats after joining the ruling party in line with constitutional principles.





He says allowing the MPs to debate the proposed 74 bills raises governance and constitutional concerns, adding that the process surrounding the bills appears rushed and lacks adequate public consultation





Miyanda has since called for transparency and wider stakeholder engagement in constitutional and legislative reforms, saying leaders must uphold democratic principles and protect the integrity of national institutions.



By Pride Nyirenda

RFM