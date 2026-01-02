WEST PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN MBANGWETA CELEBRATES BY-ELECTION VICTORIES IN LIANGATI, LITAWA, AND MUTONDO WARDS



As the Provincial Chairman, along with my Team at the UPND Secretariat in Western Province, extend our heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Liangati Ward in Senanga Constituency, as well as Litawa and Mutondo Wards respectively in Nalikwanda Constituency, for their support of UPND candidates in the recently concluded by-elections held on 31st December 2025, which were necessitated by the unfortunate passing away of our sitting Councillors.





These victories serve as a reflection and endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema’s people-centered leadership, which prioritizes the welfare of our citizens. They also reflect the continuity of support and appreciation for the newly enacted Bill 7, a people driven constitution making process that was misrepresented by some of the President’s usual critics, who sought to mislead the public with false claims regarding the extension of the President’s tenure of office, the removal of the running mate clause, and the 50% +1 voting requirement when in fact not.





In view of the foregoing, i urge the people of Western Province to continue their support and solidarity with President Hichilema, who has demonstrated a tacit commitment to our communities through unprecedented development spread out across all districts—an achievement that starkly contrasts the previous administrations.



Issued by:



Hon Kapelwa Mbangweta

WEST UPND PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN/MINISTER