WESTERN PROVINCE MINISTER URGES INNOVATION AND RESILIENCE ON LABOUR DAY



Western Province Minister Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta (MP) has called on workers and employers to embrace home-grown solutions and innovation to build a stronger, more inclusive economy.



Speaking during the 2025 Labour Day celebrations held at Mongu Sports Complex, The Minister has praised the dedication and resilience of workers, particularly in the face of last year’s drought and energy crisis.



“your hard work has sustained the province through tough times and contributed significantly to national development,” He stated.



Under the theme “Shaping zambia’s future of work through home-grown solutions for inclusive economic growth.”



The minister emphasized the need for locally-driven developmental strategies, promotion of small businesses, and support for cooperatives in sectors such as agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.



He outlined various government initiatives aimed at boosting economic activity, including reforms to lower the cost of doing business, prioritizing local procurement, supporting digital transformation, and enhancing access to affordable finance through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) and the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



“We must invest in entrepreneurial skills, innovation and technology if we are to thrive in the changing World of work.”



He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to decent work, protection of workers’ rights, and zero tolerance for workplace violence and harassment.



Speaking at the same event the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has welcomed goverments proposed Constitutional amendments.



The Labour Day commemorations, saw awards being presented to various outstanding employees.



Issued by:

Mwakoi Njekwa (Mr)

Principal Public Relations Officer, Western Province.