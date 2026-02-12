WESTERN PROVINCE SOLIDLY BEHIND BALLY’S PEOPLE CENTERED LEADERSHIP- Spuki Mulemwa

WESTERN PROVINCE SOLIDLY BEHIND BALLY’S PEOPLE CENTERED LEADERSHIP

—————————————————-

There’s talk on the streets, people in Western Province are talking and expressing themselves freely, it’s about the peaceful atmosphere and improvement in their lives.





That single mother in Nalikwanda and that grandmother in Liuwa are singing songs of joy as their children are back in school together with over two million learners nationwide, as a result of President Hichilema’s free education policy.





People are talking about Bally’s people centered leadership that places high premium on citizens’ wellbeing, his tireless efforts to bring prosperity to all citizens and unifying the country as One Zambia One Nation One People.





More so, the national cake is now being distributed equitably to all ten provinces of Zambia without leaving anyone behind.

This is why people in Western Province are talking openly about Bally and his servant leadership that speaks to the aspirations of all citizens, by implementing policies that impact positively on their lives.





Western Province which was previously famous for the title of least developed province in Zambia, is now enjoying a fair share of the national cake, as CDF is indeed a game changer, devolution is taking development to the doorsteps of the citizens in communities, thus bringing positive change and improving their lives.





It’s for these reasons the people of Western Province were the first to endorse President Hakainde Hichilema’s 2026 candidature to renew his mandate for another 5 year term, and have since vowed to rally solidly behind his leadership and never experiment with national leadership or go back to cadersism and political violence of the past.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.