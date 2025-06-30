WE’VE BISHOPS, PASTORS, ARTISTES IN FREEMASONRY…. Asks journalist to research on the meaning of white gloves, aprons – MASONIST

WE’VE BISHOPS, PASTORS, ARTISTES IN FREEMASONRY – MASONIST

… Asks journalist to research on the meaning of white gloves, aprons

The Freemasons gathering in Zambia have revealed that there are bishops, pastors, journalists, media owners and others who are part of the fraternity but whose identity can’t be disclosed to the public.

And the person who answered a phone call on one of the mobile numbers provided on the banner publicising the ongoing Freemason conference in Livingstone, referred Daily Revelation to research on the meaning of white gloves, aprons and necklaces worn by some members of the Freemasons on the banner.

Asked to mention the nature of the identities of the journalists and others attending the conference, amid popular belief that Freemasonry was satanic, the person who answered the call on one of the numbers provided, who only identified himself as Master …, said pastors, bishops, media owners and well-to-do people were