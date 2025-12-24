WE’VE LEADERS WHO ARE DISLOYAL – Mwila Chigaga, wife of late former Finance Minister Gibson Chigaga

WE’VE LEADERS WHO ARE DISLOYAL – CHIGAGA

LEADERS who are not loyalty to the country must not be given a chance to govern, Mwila Chigaga, wife of late former Finance Minister Gibson Chigaga has said.

In an interview with The Mast yesterday, Chigaga wondered what the benefits were for citizens to be governed by individuals who had total disregard of national values.

“If we have no loyalty to the nation, then what do we have? But Zambia is so depressing right now looking at how the country has been destabilised and lost its values,” she said.

Chigaga said since independence, Zambia had never witnessed the current division it is witnessing today which was spreading rapidly.

She said it was depressing to live in Zambia because of the normalised promotion of ethnicity and tribalism.

Chigaga said the country had lost the best moral unifying character of One Zambia, One Nation which the forefathers cherished dearly.

“It is so depressing, you know. Things are so bad. There is a lot of hatred and division which the country has never witnessed ever” she said.

She challenged freedom fighters in the country to come to the table and rebuke the current division and tribalism being promoted in the country.

Chigaga said the still living freedom fighters should tell their stories to the current crop of leaders, especially the government, how they had managed to unite all the tribes of the country, unlike the current situation.

“What would be nice is to bring in the freedom fighters to give us their take on the division in the country. What is happening in the country is actually my biggest and a generational worry,” she said

Chigaga said Zambia had lost its sense of nationhood because One Zambia One Nation meant absolutely nothing.

She was sad that the promotion of division by the current elders would have serious negative effects on the future generations.

