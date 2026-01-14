WE’VE PEOPLE’S PACT IF TONSE FAILS TO RESOLVE DIFFERENCES – SP.
Socialist Party (SP) general secretary Dr Cosmos Musumali says the People’s Pact is an alternative if those in PF and the Tonse Alliance fail to resolve their differences.
Musumali said the SP’s support to the Tonse Alliance candidate in the Chawama by-election was based on principle as the opposition parties needed to be united.
In an interview yesterday, Musumali said SP, together with the Green Party, the Movement for Change and Equality and UBZ had launched the People’s Pact.
And asked about which exact grouping in the Tonse Alliance they were working with in the Chawama parliamentary by-election since the PF had been removed as the anchor party, and subsequently removed from the Chawama campaigns, Musumali said: “We would be blind if we said there are currently no problems in the PF or in
