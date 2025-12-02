WE’VE TRIED TO DIALOGUE WITH HH BUT HE DOESN’T ACKNOWLEDGE US – KATEKA
NEW Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka says the opposition have been trying to engage the Head of State for the last four years, but he does not acknowledge them.
Kateka adds that the opposition have given up on the President as he has nothing but disdain for them.
On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema, during a courtesy call with the Finnish Parliament Committee, said he has been telling his political competitors to put aside differences and work together for the greater good of the country.
Reacting to that in an interview, Sunday, Kateka said President Hichilema was a great showman who says the right things in public but acts differently.
She added that a wise leader would have engaged the opposition to garner some collective wisdom from them for implementation, to the benefit of the nation.
“The President, as [is] his custom, is being disingenuous when he urges the opposition to work together with him for the good of the country. How does one work with someone you have never met, never had a conversation with, or never had [contact] from? The opposition have individually and collectively tried to engage the President over the last four years, but he does not even acknowledge our letters. We have given up on him, quite frankly, as he has nothing but disdain for us,” said Kateka.
“He is a great showman who says all the right things in public, but his actions belie his words. He does not mean what he is saying at all. A good and wise leader would have engaged the opposition to garner some collective wisdom from them and he could then have implemented those ideas himself. The nation would have gained”.
News Diggers
