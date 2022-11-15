WEZI SPEAKS OUT ON THOSE INSULTING HER

She writes….

THAT’S THE IMAGE THAT IS GETTING ME INSULTED

Listen guys, I’ve read some of the meanest comments I’ve ever seen directed to me. Some of it is the usual disrespect “she’s just dirty” because whoever is typing those things is sure that it’s only being dirty that causes someone to have the current skin issues I have… I would like to come out here and act tough, for the ones who consider me a strong role model but the truth is I’ve cried, I am been hurt.

“Don’t take them seriously”, some have advised me but you don’t get it. The world is digital. This is my work space too… You are making my life really hard by being so cruel. Seems like those with fair smooth skin are the ones allowed to flourish and be themselves and rest of us must hide in fear of being dragged & insulted.

I’ve been depressed, this entire year… I’ve been struggling with so many things. Anyone who knows me knows that I’ve been living in pain but only close friends and relatives are preview to this. When last did I drop new songs? I haven’t been well enough to be myself and share new music because I am still recovering from a lot.

To them that are hearing this for the first time, stress does cause outbreaks! It affects your skin. You can bath, use the best of the best lotions and have the greatest skin scare routine ever invented but when you are broken inside, all that stuff affects your outward appearance one way or the other. Some people it manifests differently, they gain or lose weight amongst other things.

If it comes to my skin complexion, that’s the favorite topic for the bullies over the years. Sadly I’m even used. “Go to so this person and get some products to brighten your skin” some are even free enough to type recommendations of what they use for their fair skins, “use so and so products, you’ll thank me later”… and the worst part is that, it’s not 5 people attacking me, they come by the hundreds.

The Facebook pages that thrive on gathering people together with the goal of getting them to say the most cruel things about another person, are you happy? When others are being broken down in public, does that build you? After facing so all this, I’m expected to be okay…

Still I wake up everyday, I work hard to earn my living. Comfortable in this same skin I’m told is ugly and dirty. Trust me I try… I drink gallons of gallons of water, I do my part but it’s not everything I can control and when I am well again, my skin will glow too… until then, I’m sorry I’ll appear unpleasant, failing to fit some of your beauty standards even after doing my best to go in the sauna 3 times a week for steaming, moisturize, exfoliate and take lots of water.

Otherwise I won’t manage to hide behind filters and make up, if you are uncomfortable with me I get it, but it doesn’t make it right to insult me carelessly. Just avoid me and focus on the ones who appeal to you. I get tired, I’m just human.

Editor’comment: before you crush somebody, remember that they are also human and can be hurt. Stop your negative sentiments on Wezi.