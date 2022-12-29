What A Hypocrite HH Is, Leave ECL Alone – You Have Brought A Lot Of Problems To Zambians- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali
WHAT A HYPOCRITE HE IS, LEAVE ECL ALONE – YOU HAVE BROUGHT A LOT OF PROBLEMS TO ZAMBIANS
He honors all those who insulted ECL like freedom fighters and appoints them in his Govt, yet he wants the former President to come and sit with him and his cohosts on the same table.
Just the other day, this same mouth calling for ECL to be on his staged ceremonies, to hoodwink those who are naive that the man respects human rights, was calling the Govt that President Lungu led as batch of thieves and he expects ECL to just smile at him like a fool.
This man has gone far and wide, especially among Westerners, vilifying the 6th President, but when it suits him, he wants to appear magnanimous and Stately.
The man enjoyed it when ECL was booed into humiliation at Heroes Stadium, without saying anything to chide his indiscipline cadres, yet he expects the former President to risk the same embarrassment.
Let him not use ECL’s name to launder his failures, Edgar Lungu will not be used as a political antibiotic to cure the rot in this man’s political life.
Elatukalifya imitima, some of us have a lot of problems due to his failures. If this man was delivering, my wife would not have run away ku nsala.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!
EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!
ZAMBIA SHALL ONLY BE LIBERATED BY ZAMBIANS!!!
ZAMBIA NEEDS A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY!!!
ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!! S
Those that feel that the New Dawn Government has brought problems should be those who used to collect untaxed money from bus stops and markets and those that were recipients of brown envelops. Those of us that were not enjoying in PF reign of terror are now beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. Let the Zambian public be the final judges in this matter.
As for you, we are happy that your wife has run away because of hunger. Do you think every Zambian’s marriage has broken down? We have our marriages intact. The difference is that you entered into a political profession of “politics of the stomach.” We told you to stop it you did not heed. Here we are enjoying your condition.
ECL does not need anybody to vilify him. His record as the 6th president of Zambia is enough to tear his reputation to shreds.
PF is the true representation of hypocrisy, lies and lawlessness.
We now have a president who we can entrust with our lives and sleep soundly without fear of being gassed.