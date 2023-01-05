WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENS WHEN A POPE DIES?

By Icengelo

The death of the Bishop of Rome is marked by a series and sequence of rites and rituals that have been observed since the Early Centuries which includes certifying his death, arranging for the body to lie in state, organizing a funeral and preparing for the election of a successor. The pope’s chief of staff, or camerlengo, is in charge of all arrangements.

THE MOURNING

The camerlengo:

Ceremonially verifies the pope’s death by calling out his baptismal name three times. If there is no response, a death certificate is authorized and the event is made public by notifying the cardinal vicar for the Diocese of Rome. Locks the papal desk, supervises the cutting of telephone lines, locks the pope’s private apartment and seals the doors with red ribbons. Prepares for the funeral, to be held within four to six days of the pope’s death, and the nine-day period of mourning. The Papal apartment is completely sealed with wax to avoid looting of Papal documents after his death. Arranges for the breaking of the papal seal and the pope’s ring, known as ” fisherman’s ring,” to mark the end of the pope’s reign. This is also done to avoid forgery of documents in the Pope’s name.These items are unique to each pope and are buried with him.

The Pope is then clothed in red vestments as red is the customary color of mourning Popes.

The Pope’s body is placed in three coffins,the first one is made of cypress and this signifies that he was an ordinary man just like any other person.

The next coffin is made of Zinc(traditionally lead would be used) which signifies durability

and on it a Cross is placed. The Pope’s name and reign of Papacy is inscribed on it.

Finally both coffins are placed in the third one made out of walnut (traditionally elm was used but due to its scarcity around Rome it’s nolonger used).This shows the dignity of the office of the Pope.

The final/third coffin is hammered with pure gold nails.

The Pope is buried in St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. The people can see the tomb of the Pope at the Basilica where many Pope’s have been burried since the Early Centuries.

Traditionally some organs of the Popes could be taken for burial and sent as relics in other places. However, Pope Pius X abolished this customary practice in the Early 1900s.

THE INTERREGNUM

The period between the pope’s death and the election of his successor is called the interregnum.

THE CONCLAVE

Election of the new pope is the prerogative of the College of Cardinals, who meet within 15 to 20 days in the Sistine Chapel to choose his successor from among their number by secret ballot. Only Cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote. Their ballots are read aloud and tallied. The votes of at least two-thirds of the eligible cardinals present plus one are required for a candidate to be named pope. If 30 rounds of balloting fail to produce a successor, the cardinals may agree to accept a simple majority, half of those present plus one. (Pope John Paul II was elected after eight votes that took two days.)

THE ANNOUNCEMENT

With each unsuccessful vote, the cardinals release black smoke through a chimney visible from Saint Peter’s Basilica. When the College of Cardinals has elected a new pope, white smoke is released to announce that a new pope has been chosen.

NB:The camerlengo assumes the position of the Supreme Pontiff until the Cardinals gather in Rome to elect the new Pope.(This is in the case the Pope dies while in Office. The case of Benedict XVI is different for we have already a pope in office; Francis).

@St Gabriel Catholic Church, Brewerville, Liberia