WHAT HAPPENS IF THE PROSECUTION PROVES THEIR CASE AGAINST Edgar Lungu’s FAMILY CORRUPTION CHARGES?

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE PROSECUTION PROVES THEIR CASE AGAINST ECL’S FAMILY CORRUPTION CHARGES?

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Both Dr Chagwa Lungu ‘s wife and children are on record saying that the properties under question were gifts from Edgar, suppose the prosecution team prove beyond any reasonable doubt that it didn’t come from Edgar, what becomes of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, our former President?

I’m saying this because even Edgar is on record saying all the properties his wife and children are being questioned about came from him.

Won’t this degenerate into

(1) providing wrong and misleading information?

(2) accomplice to the crime itself?

The case of Edgar Lungu’s wife and children makes interesting reading.To begin with,in 2015, Edgar Chagwa Lungu declared his total assets standing at K2.3m. I remember during those elections Hon Sylvia Masebo saying that Edgar even failed to raise presidential nomination fees and it had to take Alexander Chikwanda or Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM to bail him out.

In 2016, Edgar’s assets jumped exponentially to K23.6m in a questionable manner.

That’s the figure which is still on official declaration documents.

The latest Edgar’s annual salary was around K487,000 allowances inclusive.Therefore,in his 7 years in office,his total official earnings should be around K3.4m.

Edgar Lungu can’t convince anyone that he used to give his wife and children such extravagant gifts even before he became the President! Mr Lungu was struggling with resources before he became the President.

One case to prove how Mr Lungu was struggling was of Ms Wendy Kanyanta under magistrate court case no. 2010/CRMP/688 .

This was a case of obtaining money illegal from his client.On 24 July,2009 the Legal Practitioners Committee (LPC) of the Law Association of Zambia following an official complaint from Ms Kanyanta, summoned both Ms Kanyanta and Mr Lungu over a K36,080.42 which Mr Lungu obtained from her illegally.



On 18th September 2009, the LPC proved that Mr Lungu obtained this money illegally.It ordered that Mr Lungu pay back that money within 60 days from 04 th March 2010 or face further discplinary proceedings.



Mr Lungu struggled to raise this money but only managed to raise K9,000.00 of the K36,080.42.

This prompted Ms Wendy to sue Mr Lungu and on 6 th August,2010,Mr Lungu admitted guilty and once again applied to settle the amount in instalments of K5,000.00



Now this was a few years before 2015 when he declared his official total assets to be worth K2.3m.

From this Wendy kanyata’s case, it’s difficult to believe that the same man can boast of being a successful “Top-notch” Lawyer who can risk to mess his reputation over a K36,080.42. It is also difficult to buy the story that Edgar Chagwa Lungu was gifting his wife and children with extravagant gifts before he became the Republican President.

Madam Esther Lungu claims her double -storey of 15 flats was a gift from her husband.Mrs Lungu was also at the centre of the controversial $400,000 with her niece.

Dalitso the son of Edgar claims his father gave him 69 vehicles,25 parcels of land dotted across prime areas of Chilanga, Chisamba,Nakonde, Masaiti and others,a filling station, Edgar’s daughter Chiyesu equally says her Dad gifted her with a high cost house, flats,2 chicken runs.

Tasila another daughter also prides in receiving expensive properties from her Dad.

