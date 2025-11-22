WHAT IS ARTICLE 61 (J) OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT CONSTITUTION?



By Eugene Makai



The nation woke up to news that the Acting President of the Patriotic Front (PF) Given Lubinda has shuffled his cards at the helm of his party.





Mr. Lubinda says his actions have been informed and necessitated by Article 61 (j) of the PF Constitution.



So exactly what does this subsection of Article 61 (Powers and Functions of the Party) say?





The President of the Party shall:

(j) TAKE A DECISION OR AN ACTION WHICH IN HIS OPINION IS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE DEVELOPMENT OR SECURITY OF THE PARTY;





The pertinent questions therefore are, who is Mr. Lubinda protecting the Party from? How does he see the changes he has made as enhancing the development of the Party?





The PF have been in the grips of political drama and a roller-coaster ride leading up to next year’s General election.





Contending factions of the party have been vying for recognition and legitimacy since the passing of its former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu resulting in a multiplicity of court actions and litigation.



All that the nation can now do is sit, wait and watch as the former party in government and now supposedly the largest opposition political party cleans its house.