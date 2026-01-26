What is Happening in Tonse Alliance is Fraud, Ubuchenjenshi and Imingalato- KBF

KBF on Tonse Alliance



What is Happening in Tonse Alliance is Fraud, Ubuchenjenshi and Imingalato





Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) President, Kelvin Fube Bwalya appeared on Dr. Emmanuel Nkhoma Podcast called “Zambia Decides” and made various remarks.





On Tonse Alliance he said;



● Former President Edgar Lungu left United Kwacha Alliance(UKA) and moved to Tonse Alliance because of the disrespect he was treated with by some constituent members.





● President Edgar Lungu met me and we held five meetings. He regretted some actions against me in 2021. We reconciled.



●President Lungu invited me in Tonse Alliance.





● What’s happening in Tonse Alliance “Ubuchenjenshi”.



● ZMP party helped significantly in campaigns in the Chawama by-elections.

But what’s happening in Tonse Alliance now is “Imingalato”.





● For example we made a decision to expel the Patriotic Front. But some individuals have been brought back.





● Tonse Alliance National Coordinator Zumani Zimba has chosen and picked his friends and presented them as the ECL Movement.





●“You want me to agree that Mutotwe Kafwaya was closer to ECL than Makebi Zulu? That Brian Mundubile was closer to ECL than Mumbi Phiri? What criteria has been used to leave those that were close to ECL but pick those individuals and present them as the ECL movement?”