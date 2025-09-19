WHAT IS THE POLITICAL PARTIES ACT AND WHY DOES IT MATTER FOR ZAMBIA?





By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



For years, Zambia has called itself a multiparty democracy, but the truth is our political parties are still treated like ordinary clubs under the old Societies Act. That law was written long ago, and it does not reflect the reality that political parties are the backbone of democracy.

In 2016, the Constitution was changed, and it gave Parliament a clear instruction: pass a new law, the Political Parties Act, to guide how parties should operate. Yet almost ten years later, the law still does not exist.





So what exactly is the Political Parties Act? In simple terms, it is a law that would set proper rules for political parties. It would replace the outdated system we have now, and make sure parties are run in a way that protects democracy, promotes fairness, and reduces corruption.





One of its biggest benefits is fairness in elections. Right now, ruling parties have more money, access to government vehicles, and full control of state media, while opposition parties are left to struggle.

The Act would create a Political Parties Fund, where qualifying parties would receive money from the government to level the playing field. This way, politics becomes about ideas, not about who has the fattest wallet.





The Act would also bring transparency. At present, no one knows where parties get their money. Some rely on secret donations, sometimes even from foreign sources.

Under the new law, parties would be required to show where their funding comes from and how it is spent. This would block the entry of dirty money and stop the capture of politics by hidden interests.





Another key part is internal democracy. Too many parties in Zambia are controlled like personal businesses. Leaders stay in power without elections, and ordinary members have little voice. The Political Parties Act would force parties to hold genuine elections, include women and youths in leadership, and make decision-making more open.





Equally important, the law would protect opposition parties from harassment. Today, a government can deregister a party using the Societies Act and get away with it. With the new Act, political parties would be recognized as constitutional institutions. This means they could not be unfairly targeted or shut down.





Finally, the Act would boost the credibility of elections. If Zambia goes into the 2026 polls without it, many people will feel the process was not fair. International observers will question whether the playing field was level. Passing the law would show that Zambia is serious about building a fair and trustworthy democracy.





In everyday language, think of the Political Parties Act as the referee’s rulebook in a football match. Right now, one team is playing with boots and a friendly referee, while the other is barefoot. The Act makes sure both teams wear the same boots and the referee is neutral. That is how democracy is supposed to work.





The time for this law is long overdue. Without it, Zambia risks undermining the very foundation of our democracy. With it, citizens can finally believe that elections are about ideas, policies, and the will of the people, not about money and manipulation.



