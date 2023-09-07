HAT IS WRONG?

By Koswe Editors

It is in black and white that the former first family of Mr Edgar Lungu was involved in a lot of financial deals. No one can dispute this and not even themselves.

However, what is wrong is wrong and our focus today is on the yesterday detention of former first lady Esther Lungu.

Mrs Lungu was reported to the police by her personal relation who she had entrusted with 400, 000 dollars believed to have been stolen money.

This relative of hers instead decided to also steal from her and after stealing, she went and bought herself three vehicles and a house.

Clearly, she knew that Esther and Lungu had enough of these assets obtained using dubious means.

But after losing power, Esther decided that now, it was time to collect all the assets she was hiding in the names of her family members and so, she moved in and demanded for the 400, 000 dollars from this relative who refused to hand bank as everything was in her names.

At several occasions, Esther with the help of her husband sent PF thugs to go and threaten this relative of their’s to give back what was due to them but she told them that there was nothing.

After torture from the PF thugs, their relative disclosed that she had bought two vehicles and a house using the 400, 000 dollars.

And it was at this stage where Esther and Lungu grabbed the said items including the title and white books but this relative of their’s had photocopies of the same and so, after they got them, she also reported to the police that someone had stolen her vehicles and was claiming her house.

Now, here is the twist of fate. When Esther’s relative realised that things were not moving accordingly, she reported the matter of vehicle thefts and a house.

As per the report, police started investigations and when they checked the documents and ownership of the said properties, police summoned Esther Lungu so that she can give her side of the story.

In fact, even without Koswe investigating this issue, you can clearly see that it is an issue of family members stealing from each other but using government funds or underhand funds.

Now that Koswe has told you the truth. How would you, as a normal human being blame President Hakainde Hichilema for this clear cut family matter?

Unless one thinks in reverse. Esther, Edgar and their relative must reconcile and stop washing their dirty linen or indeed thefts in public.

If Esther will be found wanting and be jailed by the law, it will be the law at play engineered by her relative and not anyone in any political office.

Koswe has also established that the relative has been crying day and night that the said house is the only house where she can stay with her child whose father died and that Esther and Lungu have plenty of assets but just want to punish her.

This is a pure case of theft by one family. Its theft by trickery. They stole from each other and now reporting each other to the police.

Let the law take its course.

In fact, the UPND government must avoid getting involved in family matters such as this by allowing the law to take its course. No one is above the law. We have seen UPND cadres being sent to jail and we have seen PF thugs hacking UPND members and to now want to cry wolf after stealing from each by the Lungu family is pure lack of thinking.

