What lure Mzembi out of SA fox hole into Zimbabwe prison? Obvious answer is his slush fund was spent, he was broke!

Why did Walter Mzembi leave his exile fox hole in SA only to be thrown in jail back in Zimbabwe?

One plausible explanation is that Walter Mzembi returned to Zimbabwe because his slush fund was spend. Others like Grace Mugabe, Saviour Kasukuwere and the other G40 leaders had put aside a lot more cash and valuable assets for a raining day from their wholesale looting in Zimbabwe. Poor Walter Mzembi’s hoard was not so well stocked and after 8 years; most of it being frugal living, no doubt; it is gone.

Mzembi did not want to take up any of the lowly paid jobs many Zimbabweans in SA and beyond have been forced to do. His pride would not allow him. He was, after all, one of Robert Mugabe’s blue-eyed ministers. He could not be seen working as a shop assistant or a chauffeur driving the boss and his family wherever they wanted to go.

We are all aware of the ill treatment many Zimbabweans have receive in SA. We have seen the video of foreigners haunted out of hospitals and clinics and worse!

I will bet my bottom dollar that Walter Mzembi was as keen as mustard to see Saviour Kasukuwere contest the 2023 presidential elections. He saw it as his ticket back to Zimbabwe and former glory. One can well imagine his disappointment when the attempt fizzled to nothing.

With no money in his pockets and his last throw of the dice for a come-back lost, Walter Mzembi had no choice but to eat humble pie and make peace with Mnangagwa. He had been too close to the Mugabes to been seen as any thing else other than a G40 leader and so the 2017 coup caught him on the hop!

Mnangagwa is not clever and that has made him insecure and suspicious of all those around him. He is paranoid and dangerous. No doubt, Walter Mzembi knew this and hence the decision why he and other G40 leaders have been living in exile. But now that he is stone broke, he had no choice but to comeback and hope for the best.

Mnangagwa has allowed him to return but before he had settled down, brewed the traditional beer and sprinkled snuff to thank his ancestors for his return, Mnangagwa throw him in jail. On top of his financial woes he has now added jail time. Life in a Zimbabwe jail is hell on earth and it is reported he now has health problems too.

Will Mnangagwa finally release now that he is a broken man or will keep him in prison to leave in a box? Time will tell!

Walter Mzembi is having a taste of some of the Zanu PF tyrannical rule and its consequences. What goes round comes round! “Aiva madziva, avamazambuko!”

Do I feel sorry for Mzembi? Frankly, no! Let this be a lesson to all the Zanu PF thugs out there, you have destroyed Zimbabwe with your insatiable greed for power and wealth thinking that your position on the looting table is secure. Mzembi and other G40 leaders thought so too until 15 November 2017 when their world was turned upside down forever!

It took 37 years before Mzembi and the other G40 leaders face their day of reckoning. The wheels of justice turn very slowly but turn nonetheless! This Zanu PF dictatorship is doomed to collapse, of that we can be certain!

Source – zimbabwelight.blogspot.com