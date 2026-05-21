WHAT MOST PEOPLE DONT UNDERSTAND ABOUT POLITICAL ADOPTIONS AND NOMINATIONS.



By Macphersson Mutale



One thing many people don’t fully understand about political party adoptions is that most organized political parties do not only adopt one candidate. They usually have two names prepared for every constituency or ward:





The preferred candidate

The standby candidate



The preferred candidate is the official person the party wants to sponsor for elections. They are the first choice of the party leadership and are given the main adoption and sponsorship certificate.





But because politics can be unpredictable, parties also prepare a standby candidate as a backup plan. This is simply a precautionary measure.





For example:



Let’s say in Chawama Constituency, the party adopts Mubukwanu as the preferred candidate. This means Mubukwanu is the official candidate the party wants to contest under its ticket.





At the same time, the party may also prepare Namakau as the standby candidate. Namakau is not the main candidate, but is there in case something unexpected happens to Mubukwanu before nominations close.





Maybe Mubukwanu falls sick, fails to lodge nominations on time, has legal complications, or simply disappears at the last minute. Elections have strict timelines, and once nomination day closes, the party cannot start fresh interviews and new adoption processes. There simply won’t be enough time.





So the standby certificate is like an emergency replacement plan. It helps the party avoid losing the seat altogether due to technicalities or delays.





Now this is where confusion sometimes starts.

If Namakau becomes mischievous or bitter after not being picked as the preferred candidate, they may try to rush ahead and lodge nominations before Mubukwanu does, hoping to force themselves onto the ballot.





But what many people don’t know is that political parties also submit an official list of all their preferred candidates to the Electoral Commission. This list clearly shows who the actual adopted candidate is.





So when you see confusion at nomination centers, don’t always assume the political party is disorganized or confused. In many cases, it is simply a situation where some unsuccessful candidates are trying to create drama because they were not chosen as the preferred candidate.





The standby system is actually a strategic and practical arrangement designed to protect the party from last-minute surprises, especially in places far from provincial or district offices where preparing new documents quickly may not be possible.





Politics is not just about emotions; it is also about preparation, structure, and contingency planning.



Hope this helps you see things in a different light.