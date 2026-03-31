WHAT NEXT FOR GARRY NKOMBO?



Garry Nkombo has been seen as HH’s successor in the eyes of many from within and outside UPND circles. Typically of African politics, he has been seen as a threat to president HH and his stay in UPND has been on big brother watch.





The nation does not know what Garry did to be dropped as Minister of Local government, to us who have been UPND before and knows president HH, knew he wasn’t going to last long.

Remember Garry was the last person to be appointed Minister by HH, it came as a shock to many for we all expected him to be among first ministers to be appointed and given a bigger ministry like Defense, Home Affairs or indeed Foreign Affairs.





The last nail on the coffin is his removal from the position of UPND National Chairman for campaign and elections.



Garry Nkombo is loved by people naturally, he’s an outgoing, down to earth individual, he has his own weaknesses and flaws but a very good politician worth learning from.





He can pretend the way he wants but his stay in UPND is done and dusted. Firstly, he won’t be adopted for the Mazabuka seat under UPND, secondly, he won’t have any huge responsibility in the party if not adopted since he was unceremoniously removed.





Way foward for Garry Nkombo is to man up and leave UPND and join his brother Brian Mundubile. Let him consider standing on Tonse Alliance as an MP in either Chilanga constituency (where his home is) or Kanyama/Makeni constituency.





Garry still has a lot to offer to this nation and we should not allow UPND to bury a vibrant political heavyweight like GN. His contributions in parliament when in opposition were enormous to be ignored.





One Love Big Brother Garry, come to FDD Tonse Alliance where you will be valued and cherished.



In Garry’s own words’ ‘NOTHING EXISTS IN PERPETUITY’ time to move.



Sampa Mwaume – The Chinsalian

30/03/2026