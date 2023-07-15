What Politics Is M’membe Playing To The Gallery By Defending Former PF Govt Officials To Suggest They Only Stole Petty Cash

WHAT POLITICS IS M’MEMBE PLAYING TO THE GALLERY BY DEFEND FORMER PF GOVT OFFICIALS TO SUGGEST THEY ONLY STOLE PETTY CASH…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

It is important that M’MEMBE became responsible for once and minded his political stand with maturity away from the sterio type of leadership he is trying to portray in his Political party . His chronic hate for the UPND leadership having succeeded to win an election should not be reasoned to accept M’MEMBE’S hypocrisy and otherwise .

The statement regarding the stealing by PF members to that of just accessing petty cash should remind us many things , some politicians think zambians are too passive . We are thought to forget easily . How can we forget mainly the things which made us change govt this past election , zambians witnessed how MUKULA logs were being smuggled and transported at ordinary hours like 01:00 hours escorted by security wings ordered by constitutional powers .

One person a liquidator bought properties worth $750 million dollars , houses worth ZMK 18 million , a storey of flats $ 15 million dollars , ZMK 24 million worth properties , siezed 150 trucks , These issues involve only four PF members and that is not all they have .if M’MEMBE loves this country why is he still defending PF members who destroyed this country before. Let’s find out from M’MEMBE whether the state of the nation in which the PF regime left this country pleases him more because he is bitter that UPND is in power today .

M’MEMBE recalls that 42 fire tenders were bought at $ 1million dollars each , medical ambulances at $188,000 dollars each when a good offer was given at $74 ,000 dollars, M’MEMBE should weigh in and measure the debt and the meagre expenditure on projects that were commissioned under the tyrans.

The properties of the POST COMPANY were not advertised as per proceedure after a CRIMINALISED liquidation , the properties were simply looted by PF members , and today M’MEMBE says the country was not plundered and looted , M’MEMBE should be politically reasonable ,

This country is not going to listen to these statements that indirectly support cartels that want to hoodwink zambians , I’ve just highlighted proceeds of crimes by just giving out the worthless of individuals and those stinking deals by govt using privately owned companies to facilitate the stealing transactions .M’MEMBE should be very truthful for this country , if he wants to defend PF political pundits , it should not be around the periferals of plunder by the PF regime . Zambians will not hate the UPND govt the way he does because he is dinning with them . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY