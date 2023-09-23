What Russia has done to your children is criminal – Biden tells Zelensky

US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia has done very bad things against Ukraine’s children, and he is giving them an extra $325 million to help.

After a meeting with his advisors at the White House, Biden once again shared his opinion with Zelensky that Russia is the main obstacle to peace. He also mentioned reports about Russia moving many Ukrainian children within its own borders.

Biden said on Thursday afternoon that what they did to your children is very wrong and should be considered a crime.

Biden said that Russia can stop this right away.

The new package provides money for Ukraine to buy things that can help them protect themselves against Russia, such as air defense equipment, weapons to use against tanks, and cluster bombs. This is the 47th batch of equipment that the Pentagon is giving to Ukraine since August 2021.

Biden said the new help package will keep Ukraine safe and protect important places like grain silos, hospitals, schools, and power plants. It will also help save lives in Ukraine.

Zelensky spent the day trying to get support at the White House and Capitol. He said the trip was very important because he met with lawmakers and the Biden administration.

His second visit to the US was not as extravagant as his first visit during the war when lawmakers welcomed him eagerly.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not ask Zelensky to give a speech to Congress together because he said there wasn’t enough time. Some Republicans are starting to doubt and hesitate about sending millions of dollars to Ukraine because they think Kyiv’s counteroffensive is not progressing quickly enough.

But Biden repeated that the United States will support Ukraine.

When a reporter asked Zelensky if Congress members promised him any money, Biden interrupted and said: ‘I trust that the United States Congress will make good decisions. ‘ There is no other option available.

Zelensky gave a heartfelt speech at the National Archive, where he thanked the Americans. He pointed out the similar beliefs about democracy that Americans and Ukrainians have.

Zelensky said that every person in Ukraine is thankful to America. ‘To you, the people who assist us not out of obligation but because you genuinely care and can’t help but do so. ’