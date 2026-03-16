🇿🇲 EXPLAINER | What the World Bank’s US$45 Million Support Really Means for Zambia



The World Bank has approved US$45 million in budget support to Zambia under the Second Zambia Climate and Economic Resilience Development Policy Financing (DPO). While the figure may appear modest in the context of national budgets, the significance of this financing lies less in its size and more in what it represents.





This is not a traditional loan tied to building a specific road, dam or school. Instead, it is policy support financing. In simple terms, the World Bank is providing funds directly to the national treasury to support economic reforms that the Zambian government has committed to implement. The money therefore becomes part of government’s general budget and can be used to sustain broader economic programmes.





This type of financing works differently from project loans. Under a Development Policy Operation, funds are released only after a government implements agreed reforms. In Zambia’s case, the World Bank is supporting policy changes aimed at strengthening economic management, attracting private investment and improving resilience to climate shocks.





Practically, the funding signals international confidence in Zambia’s reform programme, particularly the fiscal reforms that have accompanied the country’s debt restructuring process. Since Zambia defaulted on its external debt in 2020, restoring credibility with international financial institutions has been one of the government’s central economic objectives.





The World Bank support is structured around three main reform pillars.



The first pillar focuses on fiscal management and economic resilience. Zambia is strengthening transparency in the management of national resources, particularly revenues generated from the mining sector. Reforms include clearer disclosure of fiscal balances, improved management of copper revenue projections and broader public financial management reforms. These measures are designed to ensure that government finances remain stable and predictable as the country continues its debt restructuring programme.





The second pillar targets private-sector investment and infrastructure development. Zambia is revising regulatory frameworks and implementing green economy policies to attract new investment into sectors such as energy, agriculture and industrial development. The intention is to create conditions where private capital can expand infrastructure, generate employment and drive economic growth without relying solely on government spending.





The third pillar addresses disaster risk management and climate resilience, an area that has become increasingly important following recent droughts and climate-related shocks across southern Africa. Zambia is working to strengthen early warning systems and establish a National Social Registry that will help government identify and support vulnerable households during climate emergencies. Legislative reforms to the Disaster Risk Management Act are also part of this process.





The reforms are also linked to lessons Zambia is drawing from international development experiences. Recently, a Zambian delegation visited Vietnam to study how that country transformed its agricultural sector, strengthened private-sector investment and built resilience to climate risks. Vietnam’s use of agricultural cooperatives, climate-smart farming techniques and public-private partnerships has been cited as an example Zambia hopes to adapt to its own development strategy.





For ordinary citizens, the implications of the World Bank financing may not appear immediately visible, but the long-term objective is clear. These reforms are intended to strengthen Zambia’s economic foundation so that the country can sustain growth, attract investment and respond more effectively to climate shocks that threaten agriculture and food security.





Additionally, the funding helps the government maintain fiscal stability while implementing reforms that affect sectors such as mining governance, agriculture, climate adaptation, energy and private-sector development.





Ultimately, the US$45 million package should be understood less as a standalone financial injection and more as a signal that Zambia’s economic reform programme continues to receive backing from international development partners.





For a country emerging from debt distress and attempting to rebuild investor confidence, that signal carries weight far beyond the dollar figure itself.





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