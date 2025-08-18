⚖️ Explainer | What To Expect As The Lungu Case Returns To Court This Morning





Friday’s adjournment changed the legal chessboard, not just the calendar. In Pretoria, counsel for the Lungu family told the High Court that talks with the Zambian state were underway and asked that the leave-to-appeal hearing stand down to Monday. The bench agreed and signalled cautious optimism. Within hours, the family filed a 70-plus-page petition in South Africa’s Constitutional Court seeking direct access and an urgent order to overturn the High Court’s repatriation ruling. Two tracks were created in one afternoon.





The allegation now doing the rounds is “sharp practice.” Critics argue senior counsel used the language of dialogue to buy drafting time for a Constitutional Court bid. That claim is politically potent, but the legal question is narrower. Litigants may pursue parallel remedies if rules allow and if they disclose them when required. The issue for judges this morning is not etiquette. It is jurisdiction, ripeness, and whether the new apex filing affects the High Court’s timetable.





Here is the immediate fork. The Pretoria High Court retains its own process on the leave-to-appeal application unless it is stayed by order or rendered moot by an intervening directive from the Constitutional Court. A mere filing in the apex court does not automatically suspend a High Court order.

Suspension flows from a granted leave, a stay, or a specific interlocutory directive. Absent that, the repatriation order remains the operative judgment on paper, even if parties are exercising caution pending clarity.





Expect the High Court this morning to ask two practical questions. First, has the Constitutional Court issued any directive that touches the Pretoria proceedings. Second, are the parties genuinely engaged in settlement talks that could narrow or resolve the dispute.

If the answers are no and no, the court can proceed to hear argument on leave to appeal. If the answers are no and yes, it can grant a short indulgence with conditions. If the apex court has already issued directions, Pretoria will likely defer.





The Constitutional Court application faces its own high bar. Direct access is exceptional. Applicants must show that the case raises constitutional issues of general public importance, that the record is mature, and that there is no adequate alternative remedy in the ordinary appeal hierarchy. The family argues dignity, privacy, and control of burial as constitutional rights, and says public-law protocol should not extinguish private wishes. The state answers with sovereignty, precedent, and the public character of a former president’s funeral. The apex court will first decide admissibility before it ever reaches merits.





Friday’s optics will colour today’s tone. The bench quipped about “light at the end of the tunnel,” which signalled a preference for negotiated closure. If judges now conclude that talk of talks was a placeholder rather than a pathway, expect a cooler reception and tighter case management. Courts guard their timetables. They also guard their own credibility. Any hint that adjournments are being used as tactical smoke will invite firmer hands on the tiller.





Substantively, the appeal effort must overcome two load-bearing findings in the High Court’s judgment. The first is that a binding repatriation arrangement existed and was breached. The second is that Zambian public law and protocol govern the burial of a Zambian former head of state, and that those public interests can supersede family preference. Without a plausible prospect of overturning both pillars, leave to appeal will be difficult to secure at any level.





The question everyone is asking is whether negotiations are real. If they are, counsel should be able to give the court a concrete framework today. That means who is at the table, what issues are on it, and what the timeline is.

If they are not, the litigation will proceed on the record already made. Either way, the next few hours are about process discipline. Pretoria will decide what it can hear now, and the Constitutional Court will decide what it is willing to consider soon. The law will set the pace. The politics will try to keep up.





