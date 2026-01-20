What was Emmanuel Mwamba’s role surrounding the untimely death of  Former President Frederick Chiluba- Nevers Mumba

By Dr. Nevers Mumba

UNMASKING EMMANUEL MWAMBA – PART 1 OF THE REBUTTAL



Last night, I shared on this platform an article written by Emmanuel Mwamba, in which he made a series of claims about me. I have decided to respond in a structured manner, breaking my response into three parts for ease of reading and clarity.





The first part of this rebuttal will focus on the man behind the accusations: Emmanuel Mwamba himself. It is important that the audience understands the character of the individual making these allegations before we address the claims in detail.





EMMANUEL MWAMBA VERIFIED



Emmanuel Mwamba is a man who seeks the spotlight and yet avoids the truth. He lies even when there is no need for him to lie, and writes loudly about principle, and yet his own life tells a very different story.





Time and again, he has abandoned those who trusted him, people who gave him opportunities to serve and people that stood by him when the long arm of the law came calling.





His social media posts have been condemned by many neutral Zambians and also, officially described by the Zambia Police Service as false, bordering on espionage, misleading, and dangerous. Emmanuel Mwamba seems to have perfected the use of the Media, to peddle lies, confusion, public panic, and division to serve himself, and apparently, those who are willing to support and benefit from his mass media manipulation techniques.





While Emmanuel Mwamba has the audacity to attack others here, he himself currently lives abroad in self-imposed exile in the United States of America, funded by sources that remain unknown, and that demand serious public scrutiny, leaving behind a trail of active court cases, multiple bench warrants, and betrayed legal sureties; people who trustingly, put up their names and reputations on the line for him, only to be abandoned and exposed.





If Emmanuel could betray the legacy of a giant like Frederick Chiluba and cross over to Michael Sata’s Patriotic Front, then what about mere legal surities? we can safely conclude that trust clearly holds very little meaning in his world.





Emmanuel spreads damaging claims about citizens and institutions without verification. Half-truths are his fuel; gossip is his weapon; facts and principle are rarely considered. He has repeatedly peddled grotesque fabrications, including claims that President Hichilema is gravely ill or dead—a strikingly low act for someone who presents himself as a principled, upright politician. He shamelessly spread misinformation about Bill 7, falsely alleging that the President intended to extend his term from five to seven years or even rule for life. As each lie was exposed, he moved on to the next without, a single word of apology. What a man.





And then there are the questions about Emmanuel Mwamba’s integrity that many Zambians have over the years asked and demand scrutiny over but to no avail. For instance, What precisely was his role in the events surrounding, and leading up to, the untimely death of our dear Former President Frederick Chiluba, and why has he remained conspicuously absent from any official account or investigation?

On what legal or ethical basis did he soon afterwards receive sudden rewards and appointments under Michael Sata’s Patriotic Front, when we all know the relations that existed between Sata and FTJ just before the 2011 elections? Whose interest was Emmanuel genuinely serving all along and in whose interest were these sudden gains offered to him?





If these rewards were intended as recognition for President Chiluba’s role in expanding the PF from one MP to 42 MPs when he supported the party in 2006, then why was this appreciation not extended to the Chiluba family, whose inheritance and legacy issues remain unfairly unresolved to this day? Can someone explain how and why the Chiluba children were abandoned and publicly shamed, some caught in needless scandals, while their father’s aide crossed over to the PF and received multiple rewards?





Can Emmanuel Mwamba provide verifiable evidence to justify his movements, his statements, and his allegiances over the years, like he demands of others—or will these, in his case, continue to remain unresolved questions in the minds of Zambians?





This concludes Part 1 of my rebuttal. In Part 2, I will respond to Emmanuel Mwamba’s specific claims and demonstrate how his allegations fail under scrutiny