What would happen if NATO country was attacked as Russia commits ‘act of war’ in Polish airspace

Poland confirmed it used air defence to shoot down drones from Russia which had invaded Polish airspace, sparking a conversation about Article 5 of NATO and what would happen if a member country was attacked.

Russia launched drone strikes on Ukraine in its unrelenting effort to take over the country.

Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk said his country’s armed forces had reported on ‘the shutting down of drones that entered our airspace and could constitute a threat’.

As a NATO country, he added that he was in ‘constant contact’ with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the incident.

He said: “Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down.

How have NATO countries responded to Russia’s drones in Polish airspace?

Poland’s military called it ‘an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens’ as one of the drones is believed to have hit a residential building in Wyryki.

This event marks a shift in the Russia and Ukraine war, as it is the first time since the war began in 2022 that NATO military assets have engaged Russian equipment.

Russia has been increasingly using Poland’s airspace in its bid to target Ukraine.

Last month, a drone dropped into Poland, and missiles have passed through Poland.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer condemned the ‘the egregious and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones’.

He said: “I have been in touch with the Polish Prime Minister this morning to make clear our support for Poland, and that we will stand firm in support of Ukraine.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it ‘unacceptable’.

He said: “The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine poses a threat to the security of all of Europe.

“Poland has every right to defend its airspace. We give our full support to Poland, as a NATO ally and EU member. Sweden and Poland stand united in our support for Ukraine.”

Edgars Rinkēvičs, Latvia’s president, also said: “Russian aggression in Ukraine affects us directly and appropriate measures must be taken.”

But what would happen if Russia did attack a NATO ally?

Say, the UK for instance?

What is NATO’s Article 5?

If a NATO country was to be attacked, this would trigger the alliance’s Article 5 mutual defence clause.

Essentially, all NATO allies would be bound to their alliance to one another and would have to respond to the attack with their own forces.

As per NATO, the Article reads:

“The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.

“Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall immediately be reported to the Security Council. Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security.”

The list of NATO allies bound to Article 5 includes Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Will NATO’s Article 5 be invoked?

Last week, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the chief of defence staff in the UK said it’s unlikely to happen.

He said: “There is only a remote chance of a significant direct attack or invasion by Russia on the United Kingdom. And that is the same for the whole of NATO.”

He added that Moscow ‘knows the response would be overwhelming, whether conventional or nuclear’.

The consequence in this situation would be catastrophic.

Of course, Russia has not invaded any NATO countries, but German intelligence chief Bruno Kahl told the Guardian that at some point ‘Russia’s acts of sabotage against western targets’ could ‘eventually’ push NATO to invoke Article 5.

Republican Joe Wilson has been vocal on whether or not Russia’s drones was something that could invoke a conflict and took to his X account to deem Russia flying into Polish airspace an ‘act of war’.

He wrote: “Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian shahed drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House. This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin’s continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations.”