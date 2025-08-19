WHATS THE FUSS ABOUT HH’S SON GETTING A JOB IN GOVERNMENT?- HON. MUTOTWE  KAFWAYA

LUNTE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON. MUTOTWE L. KAFWAYA WRITES:::





WHATS THE FUSS ABOUT HH’S SON GETTING A JOB IN GOVERNMENT?



————————-



In a normal country, every citizen is free to pursue his or her own happiness. And if this happiness can be derived from employment, any such citizen should be free to seek such employment from either the public or private sector.





In Zambia, this should be true for all including HH’s children. I am partly disappointed that Habwela Hichilema’s employment under ZNS has raised issues.





Of course a few questions could be asked relating to HH’s pronouncement in this regard.



HH is widely understood to have declared that his children cannot get employment in civil service to leave spaces for children of other less privileged families.





To be fair HH is the one who should be made to account for his declaration and not Habwela or those who employed Habwela. Habwela and his employers should be left alone.





Habwela is a Zambian with full rights like my son and any other Zambia to seek employment from any organisation of his choice. Any organization is free to employ Habwela and needs not justify their selection.





I am therefore disappointed that his employment has become such a fuss as to attract conflicting statements from the same government.





One significant government agent says Habwela is a volunteer and another says Habwela was employed on merit and went through the full prescribed training and uniform conditions with all others applied to him too.





These are needless but shameful contradictions.



Anyone who knows UPND and their unnecessary previous false claims about that HH was governing the country on a pro bono basis should know that; such claims don’t end well.





To come and drag Habwela in similar claims is totally unnecessary. Leave the man to serve his country in the manner he has chosen.





I think it’d be more reasonable to track his promotion record. And I say so because one could be justified to say HH’s influence is in effect if the young man is promoted irregularly rapidly.





I also think it’d nice to know how many children HH has and who they are. This can helpful in one way or the other instead of just knowing about them after their school fees are published or after graduating from a military training school.





Those who advised the military senior personnel to be paraded and start defending the employment of Habwela should desist from rendering such advice.



Our military should not only be dignified but should also be seen to be dignified.





The Zambia National Service committed no wrong in recruiting Habwela. All those details which came out on that presser were totally unnecessary.



While in training, Habwela needed not to be given a training name as this privilege was not extended to others trainees. That alone, of course shows that he was treated differently while under training.





This was bad. And it has been made worse by being told to us. Now we know that there are certain privileges that extend to trainees who come from certain families.



It can really be interesting to understand how Ministers, Permanent Secretary’s and Generals children are treated in training





Let us not utterly destroy our government system by needless actions such as todays presser. Let protocal, procedure and tradition outlive UPND as government is more of a going concern than UPND.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK19.08.2025