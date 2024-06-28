WHEELBARROW PUSHER, 2 OTHERS CONVICTED FOR TRAFFICKING STEP DAUGHTER

A LUSAKA-based male trio consisting of a wheelbarrow pusher and two of his criminal colleagues are readying themselves for a two-decade stay behind bars following their foiled attempt to sell a four-year old girl.

Simon Silomba aged 30 of Misisi Compound recruited Martin Sichalwe 41, a security guard and Kennedy Sichweza 30 a businessman both hailing from the same compound to help him sell his stepdaughter.

The trio was yesterday committed to the High Court for sentencing on a charge of child trafficking which they readily admitted and will soon be enjoying their favourite delicacy, beans and maybe mixed okra.

Facts are that on march 21, 2024 around 17: 00 hours Silomba’s wife returned from a house of mourning in the neighborhood, when she found him in a meeting with his accomplices, little did she know that they were plotting to kidnap her daughter.

Brenda Mkandawire had informed law enforcement officers that she greeted her husband’s friends including her daughter who was playing outside and entered the house to get a broom so that she could clean the surrounding.

She said when she went out of the house she noticed that her husband and his friends had disappeared together with her four-year old daughter.

Mkandawire said she got worried and decided to call her husband but his mobile phone went unanswered and was later switched off prompting her to report the matter to the police.

She later received a call informimg her that the child was at Kanyama police and the convicts had attempted to sell her at K90, 000.

According to the child, her father lured her into following him when he gave her a coin and promised to buy her more candy and snacks at a Mr Mweemba’s shop which was near their home.

She said upon reaching the shop Silomba and his friends booked a taxi enroute to the buyer in Makeni.

According to the investigations officer detective sergeant Mwale, he received a report from Henry Silumbe of Makeni Villa who informed him that the convicts had approached him with intentions to sell him the little human at K150, 000 cash and told him to use her for whatever purpose.

Silumbe was prompted to snitch on the trio to the police.

Silomba and his friends were busted by the police on March 21, 2024 and slapped with the subject offense which the voluntarily admitted to having committed under warn and caution.

The child was later placed in a safe home by Social Welfare child inspectors.

Asked if the facts were correct Silomba, Sichalwe and Sichweza responded in the affirmative.

Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya convicted the trio based on its own admission of guilt and committed it to the High Court for sentencing.

“I won’t proceed to receive mitigation and sentence because I do not have jurisdiction.

In line with section 217 of the CPC( Criminal Procedure Code), I now commit you to the High Court for mitigation and sentence.

You will remain remanded in custody,” said magistrate Mwenya.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba